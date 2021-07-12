Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 12,969 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,969 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $42.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

