Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after acquiring an additional 85,164 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 35,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,291,000 after acquiring an additional 415,032 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.06.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $82.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

