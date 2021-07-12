Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 823 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,993,000 after purchasing an additional 265,546 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,017,000 after purchasing an additional 151,337 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,190,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,719,000 after purchasing an additional 122,865 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $253.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.45. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.31.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

