Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 9,132 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,132 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,322,353,000 after buying an additional 5,147,447 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $301,006,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,765,000 after purchasing an additional 969,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 125.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,184,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,114,000 after purchasing an additional 659,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.72.

NYSE YUM opened at $118.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.49. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,922 shares of company stock worth $7,580,283. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

