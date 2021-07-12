Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.24

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.24 and last traded at $80.24, with a volume of 115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.06.

A number of research firms have commented on BRKR. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.73. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bruker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bruker by 14.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Bruker by 128.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

