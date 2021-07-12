Brunello Cucinelli’s (BCUCY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Brunello Cucinelli from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

BCUCY traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.05. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.39.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

