BSC Station Price Tops $0.0742 on Exchanges (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last week, BSC Station has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One BSC Station coin can currently be bought for $0.0742 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSC Station has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $644,297.00 worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BSC Station alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00044995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00112507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00159052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,063.47 or 0.99745731 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.49 or 0.00957793 BTC.

BSC Station Coin Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSC Station should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSC Station using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSC Station Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSC Station and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.