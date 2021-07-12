C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Down 4.6%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) shares dropped 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.38 and last traded at $56.45. Approximately 96,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,816,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.19.

AI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion and a PE ratio of -62.72.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shankar Sastry sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $3,470,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,093.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,059,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,676,127 shares of company stock valued at $293,858,131.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

