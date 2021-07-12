Caas Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 38,972 Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Hamilton Lane as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLNE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

HLNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.75.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $91.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.64 and a 1-year high of $97.48.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

