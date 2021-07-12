Caas Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 400,000 Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMIU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $498,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $498,000.

Shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

