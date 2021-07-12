Caas Capital Management LP Invests $5.29 Million in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of DSP stock opened at $22.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

