Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $5.94 Million Investment in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $1,980,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $99,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $2,970,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $1,229,000.

OTCMKTS NGCAU opened at $10.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.24. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

