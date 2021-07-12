Caas Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 214,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $4,859,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $2,504,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after acquiring an additional 77,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Shares of RRR opened at $41.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 2.56. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $46.61.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.