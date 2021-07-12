Caas Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,443,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,425,000 after purchasing an additional 186,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,936,000 after buying an additional 15,903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,852,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 76,862.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,021,000 after buying an additional 723,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,407,000 after buying an additional 82,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

TM stock opened at $177.79 on Monday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $118.66 and a 1 year high of $185.38. The company has a market cap of $248.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.85.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $72.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

