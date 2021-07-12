Caas Capital Management LP Takes $3.20 Million Position in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 219,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRMR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $11.38 on Monday. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. Equities analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Flynn bought 685,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $5,999,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

LRMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.