Caas Capital Management LP Takes $4.50 Million Position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Coursera as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $45,002,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $1,353,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $1,537,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $102,582.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 15,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $631,790.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,393 shares of company stock worth $5,663,253 over the last ninety days.

COUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $40.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.33. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

