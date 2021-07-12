CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Up 0.1% This Week

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $171,294.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CACHE Gold coin can now be purchased for about $57.87 or 0.00174471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00053162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00016751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.60 or 0.00894235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005419 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 69,293 coins and its circulating supply is 62,294 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.