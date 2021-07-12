Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $341,000 Stock Position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCM. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 273,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

HCM opened at $37.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $40.69.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

