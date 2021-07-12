Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,779 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sirius XM by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 126,175 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sirius XM by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,110,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,182,000 after buying an additional 687,199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sirius XM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 15,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its position in Sirius XM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 1,532,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

