Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases Shares of 2,932 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth about $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,001 shares of company stock valued at $16,615,912 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $95.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.29. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

