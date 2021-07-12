Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 102,000 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Vale were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth about $33,712,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 26.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 74,560 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,268.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth about $217,000. 24.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VALE opened at $22.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.82. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.8803 dividend. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

VALE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

