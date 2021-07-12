Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,166 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 242.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,268,000 after acquiring an additional 413,102 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,850 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,586,000 after acquiring an additional 503,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,110,000 after acquiring an additional 201,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $178.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.05. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.00. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $126.19 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.20.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

