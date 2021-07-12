Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Scotiabank

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCO. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.31.

Shares of TSE:CCO traded down C$0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching C$22.66. 481,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.04. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$11.84 and a 52-week high of C$26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 8.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.01 billion and a PE ratio of -231.43.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.02 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

