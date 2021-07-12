Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 10,688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 282,709 shares.The stock last traded at $35.42 and had previously closed at $35.17.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get Camtek alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.67.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.97 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.