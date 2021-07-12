Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.13). Canada Goose posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canada Goose.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 138,909 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $50.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 85.80, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

