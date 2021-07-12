Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Cantaloupe posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTLP. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cantaloupe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,951,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,144,000. First Washington CORP purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,125,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTLP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.94. 1,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,222. The stock has a market cap of $777.95 million, a P/E ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 2.15. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

