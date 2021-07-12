Capital One Financial Comments on Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, July 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.89. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $26.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $32.31 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Siebert Williams Shank cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $80.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 4.73. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $460,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 150.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

