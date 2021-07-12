Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 21,401.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 388,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 386,944 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth about $694,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 647.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $26.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $28.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 74.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.61%.

CSWC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

