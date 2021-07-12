Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Trading Up 24.5%

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) shares were up 24.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.71 and last traded at $55.71. Approximately 192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.74.

Separately, Investec upgraded Capitec Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Capitec Bank alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.48.

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. It operates through two segments, Retail Banking and Business Banking. The company offers transactional banking services; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; collection and payment services; and merchant services, as well as funeral and life insurance products.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Capitec Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitec Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.