Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.27.

Several research firms have commented on CS. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE CS traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$5.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,693. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.85 and a twelve month high of C$6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 13.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.41.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$258.42 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$97,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,416,000. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 612,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$3,338,221.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,253,648.18. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,067,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,093.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.