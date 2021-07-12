Caption Management LLC Acquires 4,300 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Caption Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,607,000 after acquiring an additional 444,048 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 26,956 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on SNDX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

SNDX stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Podlesak bought 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at $610,963. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

