Caption Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,763,000. Caption Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Groupon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth about $1,539,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $40.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64. Groupon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GRPN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

