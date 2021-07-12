Caption Management LLC Invests $656,000 in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Caption Management LLC bought a new position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 8,394.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 910,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,997,000 after acquiring an additional 899,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after acquiring an additional 558,523 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AlloVir by 6,076.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after buying an additional 490,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AlloVir by 826.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 250,039 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AlloVir by 38.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after buying an additional 117,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

In other AlloVir news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $3,412,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 55.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALVR shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $19.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.50. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

