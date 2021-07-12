Caption Management LLC Makes New $450,000 Investment in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Caption Management LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,513,000 after acquiring an additional 929,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,688,000 after buying an additional 59,013 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,276,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after buying an additional 74,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,294,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,803,000 after buying an additional 737,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

NRZ stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.56. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

