Caption Management LLC Takes $2.56 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 35,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 640,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,981,000 after purchasing an additional 207,934 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 198,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,111,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,866,000 after buying an additional 233,802 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,784,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 505,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,186 shares of company stock worth $3,425,435 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR opened at $81.71 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

