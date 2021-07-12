Caption Management LLC Takes $813,000 Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $169,461,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,649,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,561,000 after buying an additional 1,003,447 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,265,000 after buying an additional 816,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $44.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.70. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

WPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.