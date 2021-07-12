Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,238 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.23% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $31,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,323,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,514,000 after purchasing an additional 26,253 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 711,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 346,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 520,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,811,000 after purchasing an additional 124,788 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $116.41 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.86.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.