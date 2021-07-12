Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 30,295 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,295 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $40,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,386,000 after buying an additional 1,920,980 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,726,000 after purchasing an additional 77,864 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $225.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.53. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

