Captrust Financial Advisors Has $28.08 Million Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,612 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $28,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $107.87 on Monday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.47 and a twelve month high of $108.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.78.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

