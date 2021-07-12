Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 20,999 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 20,999 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 0.8% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.05% of Amgen worth $72,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Amgen by 3,036.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

AMGN stock opened at $244.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.91. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $140.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

