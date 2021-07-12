Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 92,090 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,549,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,090 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $35,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 267,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,352 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $69,632,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 70.6% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 86,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 44.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,302,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.47 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In related news, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNP. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

