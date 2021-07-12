Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,904,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 2.8% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $262,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EMR opened at $97.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.47. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

