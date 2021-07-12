Carbon (CRBN) Reaches Market Cap of $2.45 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $176,597.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0976 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Carbon has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00045003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00113421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00159426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,105.99 or 1.00101082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.30 or 0.00959396 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,140,604 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

