CareDx, Inc (NYSE:CDNA) Insider Sells $952,900.00 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NYSE:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $952,900.00.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CareDx alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $907,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:CDNA traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.16. The stock had a trading volume of 17,433 shares.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.