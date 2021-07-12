CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

CTRE stock opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $675,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,578,000 after acquiring an additional 51,273 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 662,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,426,000 after acquiring an additional 174,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

