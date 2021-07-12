Carlos M. Garcia Sells 4,563 Shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NYSE:PFHD) Stock

Professional Holding Corp. (NYSE:PFHD) Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,563 shares of Professional stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $82,316.52.
Shares of NYSE PFHD traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 25,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,844. Professional Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.
Professional Company Profile
