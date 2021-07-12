Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Down to $21.93

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.93, but opened at $21.37. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 4,180 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.18). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $1,764,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 947.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.