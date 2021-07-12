Carrie L. Bourdow Buys 56,200 Shares of Trevena, Inc. (NYSE:TRVN) Stock

Trevena, Inc. (NYSE:TRVN) CEO Carrie L. Bourdow bought 56,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00.

Shares of TRVN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.60. 1,099,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,398,728. Trevena, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $3.68.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

