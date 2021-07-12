Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:CSTL) Insider Sells $629,230.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:CSTL) insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 8,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $629,230.00.
NYSE:CSTL traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.78. The stock had a trading volume of 170,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,688. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $107.69.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
