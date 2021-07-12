CB Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:CBFV) Director Buys $66,680.64 in Stock

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:CBFV) Director Roberta Robinson Olejasz acquired 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $66,680.64.
Shares of CBFV stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.68. 6,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,500. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $24.75.
CB Financial Services Company Profile
