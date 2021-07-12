CB Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:CBFV) Director Buys $66,680.64 in Stock

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:CBFV) Director Roberta Robinson Olejasz acquired 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $66,680.64.

Shares of CBFV stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.68. 6,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,500. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

